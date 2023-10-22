Indian actor jailed for drunk driving in 2018 hit and run case

The actor rammed into an autorickshaw in Mumbai's Khar area

by Web Desk Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM

Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to two months in jail for drunk driving in Mumbai, according to reports by local media outlets.

The Baazigar actor had rammed into an autorickshaw back in 2018, injuring a 21-year old woman.

The autorickshaw was occupied by two people at the time, who came out after the incident and tried confronting the actor.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The now 65-year-old attempted to flee the scene, resulting in a hit and run case, after which police was summoned and the actor was taken into custody.

As per a local media report, police came upon the decision taking into consideration the actor's condition at the time of the accident. According to medical evaluation, the actor's pupils were dilated and speech incomprehensible as he walked unsteadily.

Tahil has had a career spanning over 100 films in the industry, with roles in movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Rock On!! and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag among others.

ALSO READ: