Indian actor Dulquer Salman tests positive for Covid-19

His father, Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, had contracted the virus earlier

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 10:05 AM

Indian movie star Dulquer Salman has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor said he had 'mild flu symptoms' in a tweet.

"I have just tested positive for Covid19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok," Salman said.

"People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms."

His father, Malayalam film actor Mammootty, had tested positive earlier on January 16.

Dulquer Salmaan last starred in the Malayalam thriller Kurup.