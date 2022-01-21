Indian actor Dulquer Salman tests positive for Covid-19

Baldwin's attorney says the actor has 'done nothing wrong'
Entertainment5 days ago
Indian movie star Dulquer Salman has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
The actor said he had 'mild flu symptoms' in a tweet.
"I have just tested positive for Covid19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok," Salman said.
"People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms."
ALSO READ:
His father, Malayalam film actor Mammootty, had tested positive earlier on January 16.
Dulquer Salmaan last starred in the Malayalam thriller Kurup.
Baldwin's attorney says the actor has 'done nothing wrong'
Entertainment5 days ago
"I look nothing like her," she said.
Entertainment5 days ago
'Please come out of the 90s. We are in 2022, not 90s'
Entertainment6 days ago
The new film being directed by Kiran is an entertainer and is expected to be completed by April.
Entertainment6 days ago
The Malayalam movie star allegedly threatened investigation officials probing the assault of actress Bhavana Menon
Entertainment6 days ago
The Indian cricket skipper earns a whopping $680,000 for a post, while Chopra pulls in $403,000
Entertainment6 days ago
Uma Meenakshi has danced to several popular songs and garnered hundreds of thousands of likes
Entertainment6 days ago
All the three winners forayed into film industry after getting the beauty titles
Entertainment1 week ago