  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 18, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 26, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB clear.png33.3°C

Indian actor, comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46

He was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi-organ dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 9:19 PM

Top Stories

Asia Cup: UAE's cricket team proves how Indians and Pakistanis can unite for a cause

Asia Cup: UAE's cricket team proves how Indians and Pakistanis can unite for a cause

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to close Carrefour operations, says Majid Al Futtaim

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to close Carrefour operations, says Majid Al Futtaim

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

Indian actor Robo Shankar passed away at the age of 46. The Tamil actor and comedian died after being admitted in a critical condition two days ago, GEM Hospital confirms.

In a statement, GEM Hospital said, "Mr Robo Sankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Perungudi, Chennai, on September 16, 2025 in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi-organ dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Israel's Netanyahu says Qatar funds Hamas, strike 'justified'

thumb-image

Sharjah Police get special training to help people of determination, says official

thumb-image

At Dh2,500 a cup, this Dubai café serves world's most expensive coffee

thumb-image

Tabreed shareholders approve first-ever interim dividend 

thumb-image

Old is gold as Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club crowns new champion at 18th Summer Open

 

"He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management. Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary team, his condition deteriorated rapidly. He was declared dead on September 18 2025 at 9.05pm."

The actor was diagnosed with jaundice two years ago and underwent extensive treatment. His noticeable weight loss during that period sparked widespread concern among fans.

The actor first came into the limelight through Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru, a reality TV show that spotlighted stand-up comedians. Early film appearances in Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum paved the way for his breakthrough in Maari (2015), where he shared the screen with Dhanush in the memorable role of Sanikizhamai.

He went on to feature in several notable films, including Singam 3, Velaikkaran, Kalakalappu 2, Maari 2, Iravin Nizhal, and Singapore Saloon. His final appearance was in the recently released Sotta Sotta Nenaiyuthu.

He is survived by his wife Priyanka, daughter Indraja, and a grandson. Indraja, following in her father’s footsteps, has also made a mark as an actor and is best known for her role in the Vijay-starrer Bigil.