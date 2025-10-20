Veteran Indian actor, comedian Asrani passes away at 84

Veteran Indian movie actor Govardhan Asrani has passed away, Indian media reported on Monday, October 20.

According to NDTV, Asrani, who was 84 at the time of his death, had been in the hospital for five days with an illness before his passing.

The news was confirmed to ANI by his manager, Babu Bhai Theeba. The actor passed away at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu. His cremation took place at 8pm the same evening at the Santacruz crematorium.

Known for his iconic roles such as that of the jailer in the blockbuster movie Sholay, Asrani leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable characters.