  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 20, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 28, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB clear.png31.3°C

Veteran Indian actor, comedian Asrani passes away at 84

He reportedly died after battling with a prolonged illness in the hospital

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 7:16 PM

Updated: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 8:41 PM

Top Stories

Diwali in UAE: Residents urged to keep noise levels down, avoid loud music

Diwali in UAE: Residents urged to keep noise levels down, avoid loud music

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

'50% of our tools were down’: How UAE residents navigated the AWS outage

'50% of our tools were down’: How UAE residents navigated the AWS outage

Veteran Indian movie actor Govardhan Asrani has passed away, Indian media reported on Monday, October 20.

According to NDTV, Asrani, who was 84 at the time of his death, had been in the hospital for five days with an illness before his passing.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

How did thieves at Louvre carry out 7-minute heist; 60 investigators hunt for robbers

thumb-image

Rise of bio-aesthetics: How regenerative science is redefining health, beauty and dentistry

thumb-image

Arteta encouraged as leaders Arsenal end Fulham jinx

thumb-image

Gaza civil defence says at least 33 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

thumb-image

Premier League: Buendia seals comeback win for Villa at Tottenham

 

The news was confirmed to ANI by his manager, Babu Bhai Theeba. The actor passed away at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu. His cremation took place at 8pm the same evening at the Santacruz crematorium.

Known for his iconic roles such as that of the jailer in the blockbuster movie Sholay, Asrani leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable characters.