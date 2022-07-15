Indian actor and filmmaker Prathap Pothen found dead

The Malayalam star passed away at the age of 70

By CT Desk Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 9:04 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 9:24 AM

Indian actor and filmmaker Prathap Pothen passed away Friday at the age of 70. He was reportedly found dead at his residence in Chennai.

Prathap was last seen in Mammooty's CBI5 The Brain which released earlier this year. While he is known for his work in Malayalam cinema, Prathap has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. His other popular works include 22 Female Kottayam, Thakara, and Chamaram. The actor and director also won a National Award for directing 1985's Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai.

Prathap was married to Amala Satyanath but the couple separated in 2012. Before that, he had a one-year marriage with actor Raadhika Sarathkumar in 1985.