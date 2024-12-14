Indian actor Allu Arjun released after spending night in jail over stampede death at Sandhya theatre

Photo: ANI

After spending a night in jail, Indian actor Allu Arjun walked out of Hyderabad central jail on Saturday morning after getting interim bail in the Sandhya theatre incident.

Arjun was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana. The ruling was challenged in the Telangana High Court, which granted him bail upon the furnishing of Rs50,000 (about Dh2,160) bond.

However, the actor had to stay in jail overnight and was released just this morning.

Prior to his release, heavy security was deployed outside the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.

Arjun's lawyer Ashok Reddy was frustrated that the actor wasn't allowed to leave the jail at night despite him being granted bail.

"They received an order copy from the High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused (Allu Arjun)... They will have to answer...this is illegal detention, we will take legal action...as of now he has been released," Reddy said.

The deadly stampede happened at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 — when Arjun visited the theatre for a screening of his new movie Pushpa 2.

Large crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. The police alleged that the actor's certain actions led to the death of a 39-year-old woman and left her son in critical condition. The incident happened after fans rushed to see the film star coming to the theatre.