India: Veteran Telugu actor, father of Mahesh Babu, passes away

The actor, who suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday, died at around 4am India time today

Photo: ANI

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 6:41 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 6:52 AM

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna, father of actor Mahesh Babu, died around 4am IST in Hyderabad, according to NDTV.

He was hospitalised on Monday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Reports had said that his condition was critical and that he was kept on a ventilator.

Krishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009.

Mahesh Babu lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu in January, and his mother Indira Devi in September, ANI reports.

