India: Veteran Telugu actor, father of Mahesh Babu, passes away

The 1985 record has got a deluxe reissue
Veteran Telugu actor Krishna, father of actor Mahesh Babu, died around 4am IST in Hyderabad, according to NDTV.
He was hospitalised on Monday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Reports had said that his condition was critical and that he was kept on a ventilator.
Krishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009.
Mahesh Babu lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu in January, and his mother Indira Devi in September, ANI reports.
