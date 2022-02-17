India: Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri cremated, fans pay last respects

The iconic 'Disco King' passed away on Tuesday at the age of 69

By ANI Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 12:03 PM

Family, friends and prominent members from Bollywood bid a tearful adieu to legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri as he was cremated on Thursday afternoon.

The mortal remains of the ‘Disco King’ were taken in a truck decorated with flowers from his residence to Pawan Hans cremation ground for the last rites.

As Bappi Lahiri loved wearing gold chains and a pair of sunglasses, his family members did not forget to adorn him with his signature style for one last time.

A large number of people thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as Bappi Lahiri embarked on his final journey. His daughter Rema looked inconsolable in the funeral’s viral pictures and videos.

Bappi Lahiri’s mortal remains were consigned to the flames by his son Bappa, who returned with his wife and son from Los Angeles in the wee hours of Thursday.

Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Ila Arun, Lalit Pandit, Rupali Ganguly, and Mika Singh among others were present at the funeral to offer their condolences.

Bappi Lahiri, who heralded disco-pop and ruled the 70s and 80s with a string of foot-tapping songs in India, had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. He was discharged from the hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and was brought back to the hospital.

Unfortunately, he breathed his last at around 11.45 pm on Tuesday night.

Bappi Lahiri, 69, is no more, but his unique voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of people.