India: Veteran Malayalam star Lalitha in ICU, needs liver transplant

Kerala government has committed financial aid for actor's treatment

Veteran Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a Kochi hospital in Kerala. As per reports in the Indian media, her condition is improving, but she will have to undergo a liver transplant.

The Kerala government has stepped forward and committed financial aid for her treatment.

Lalitha was initially admitted to a hospital in Thrissur following which, she was moved to Ernakulam for further treatment. She has been undergoing treatment for the past 10 days

Though afflicted by several health issues over the past, Lalitha, who is the chairperson of of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, has been active on television and has appeared in several TV series. The veteran star also acted in a Tamil film recently.