India: Veteran Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh dies at 82

Veteran Malayalam film actress Meena Ganesh passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 82, as per multiple Indian media reports.

The movie and serial actress was undergoing treatment for ailments related to old age. The actor passed away in Kerala's Palakkad area, according to local media outlets.

She will be laid to rest at Shanthitheeram in Shornur.

The actress played roles in over a 100 films during her career, with some major roles in films like Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, Valkannadi, Nandanam, Meesha Madhavan, Punaradhivasam and many others.

The actor initially started her career in theatre and was the daughter of Tamil actor K P Kesavan.