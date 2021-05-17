India: Veteran actor KD Chandran dies at 84

'He passed away today morning due to advanced kidney issues'

Veteran actor KD Chandran, best known for films like 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' and 'China Gate', died on Sunday due to advanced kidney problems leading to cardiac arrest at a city hospital here. He was 84.

Chandran, father of noted actor-dancer Sudha Chandran, was admitted to Criti Care Hospital in suburban Juhu on May 12.

“He had kidney problems. He passed away today morning due to advanced kidney issues that led to cardiac arrest,” a hospital source told PTI.

Chandran also acted in popular Bollywood films like “Tere Mere Sapne”, “Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega”, “Koi... Mil Gaya” and TV show “Gulmohar”.

Earlier this month, Sudha Chandran celebrated his birthday and shared a photograph on her Instagram account.

“Happy birthday to you Appa…..thnx for inculcating te best values of life Nd making me what I m today. So proud to b Ur daughter….Ravi Nd myself wish u a Very happy birthday.lv u Appa,” she wrote.