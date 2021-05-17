- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Veteran actor KD Chandran dies at 84
'He passed away today morning due to advanced kidney issues'
Veteran actor KD Chandran, best known for films like 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' and 'China Gate', died on Sunday due to advanced kidney problems leading to cardiac arrest at a city hospital here. He was 84.
Chandran, father of noted actor-dancer Sudha Chandran, was admitted to Criti Care Hospital in suburban Juhu on May 12.
“He had kidney problems. He passed away today morning due to advanced kidney issues that led to cardiac arrest,” a hospital source told PTI.
Chandran also acted in popular Bollywood films like “Tere Mere Sapne”, “Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega”, “Koi... Mil Gaya” and TV show “Gulmohar”.
Earlier this month, Sudha Chandran celebrated his birthday and shared a photograph on her Instagram account.
“Happy birthday to you Appa…..thnx for inculcating te best values of life Nd making me what I m today. So proud to b Ur daughter….Ravi Nd myself wish u a Very happy birthday.lv u Appa,” she wrote.
-
Entertainment
India: Veteran actor KD Chandran dies at 84
'He passed away today morning due to advanced kidney issues' READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Bollywood: Paresh Rawal shuts out death rumour...
He responds to hoax on Twitter that claimed he has passed away on... READ MORE
-
Hollywood
Friends reunion to air on May 27 with slew of...
HBO Max says 15 celebrity guests include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, K-... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
TV giant Ellen Degeneres to end her long-running...
Her trailblasing revelation shocked America and nearly derailed her... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New cards offering discounts to workers...
As many as 55,000 labourers will get discounts in the first stage. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
More UAE residents plan to travel in 2021: Survey
59% of residents in the UAE and KSA took a domestic or international... READ MORE
-
MENA
This is not a time to be silent: Arab-Israeli...
He called for an immediate ceasefire as the death toll rises in Gaza... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE expats rush to vaccinate kids between 12 and...
Government's bid to inoculate adolescents excites parents amid an... READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE