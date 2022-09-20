India: Tamil actor Pauline Jessica passes away; suicide suspected

The cops are also trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide case, or if somebody pushed her to the act

Photo: @powlenjessica_offl/Instagram

By ANI Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 9:25 AM

Prominent Tamil actress Pauline Jessica, popularly known as Divya, died by suicide in her rented flat at Chennai's Virugambakkam Mallika Avenue on September 18.

Pauline was a native of Andhra Pradesh.

She had played the lead role in the recently released Tamil movie 'Vaidha', apart from roles in various Tamil movies and serials.

The popular actor was found hanging in her apartment on Sunday, September 18.

Her neighbours informed the Koyambedu Police regarding her death. On reaching the spot, they sent the body to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy.

Later, the relatives of the actor were informed, and her body was sent to Andhra Pradesh.

"We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides, and are taking the help of CCTV," said the police, in a bid to find out who all prior visitors to her residence.

Before the day of the suicide, it had been found that the popular actor had reached her apartment in an autorickshaw. The cops are also trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide case, or if somebody pushed her to the act, because her suicide note mentioned that a failed relationship as the main reason behind her death.

ALSO READ: