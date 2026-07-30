India’s new saffron hockey jersey divides fans ahead of World Cup

Hockey India's decision to unveil a predominantly saffron jersey for the men's and women's national teams ahead of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup has sparked widespread debate online, with many fans questioning the departure from the country's traditional blue colours.

The new kit, revealed this week on Hockey India's official X account, will be worn during the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30.

According to The Times of India, Hockey India said the decision was made primarily for technical reasons. The federation said the traditional blue jersey blended into the blue synthetic hockey pitches used in international competitions, affecting on-field visibility for players.

It added that saffron was ultimately chosen after consultations with players and support staff because it also represents one of the colours of the Indian national flag.

For years, India's national teams across several sports, including hockey and cricket, have been closely associated with blue jerseys, earning the hockey side the nickname "Men in Blue".

Many users criticised the decision, some questioned why the team had moved away from its long-established identity, with one user writing, "Yeah they will look like the Netherlands team now."

Not everyone opposed the change. Some users defended the decision, arguing that the criticism was overblown and pointing out that blue synthetic hockey pitches make a contrasting jersey easier to see for players and television viewers.

The 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup will take place in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, with both India's men's and women's teams set to wear the new kit for the tournament.