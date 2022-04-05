India PM Modi congratulates Grammys 2022 winner Falguni Shah

The actor is also planning on setting up a production house in Dubai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for winning her first-ever Grammy.
“Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic,” Modi tweeted.
Falguni, who uses the stage name “Falu” won the Best Children’s Music Album Grammy for A Colourful World on Sunday.
For the unversed, Falguni moved to the US in 2000, toured with her Boston-based husband Gaurav Shah on the fusion band Karyshma (Hindi for Miracle), and released a self-titled solo album in the US in 2007, blending elements of folk from across the south-east Asia with Western music. She has even performed and collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman.
She is the only Indian-origin woman to be nominated in the Best Children’s Music Album category at the Grammys twice.
