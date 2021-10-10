>
HOME > Entertainment

India: NCB question Shah Rukh Khan's driver, arrest 1 more in drug cruise case

PTI/Mumbai
Filed on October 10, 2021

Chauffeur's statement recorded in connection with Aryan Khan's in connection with seizure of narcotics during raid

The Narcotics Control Bureau has recorded the statement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's driver in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, an NCB official said on Sunday. The driver reached the NCB's office in south Mumbai on Saturday evening. The anti-drugs agency sleuths recorded his statement following which he was allowed to leave, the official said.

The NCB personnel late Saturday night carried out multiple raids in Mumbai's suburbs, including Goregaon. They also arrested one more person, identified as Shivraj Ramdas, from Santacruz area on Friday night in connection with the case of drugs seizure, the official said.

So far, 19 people have been arrested in the case, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan and some others were arrested by the NCB last Sunday following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship, based on a tip-off that a party was to take place onboard the vessel.

An NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede had raided the ship and claimed to have recovered banned drugs.

On Thursday, the court had rejected the NCB's request for further custody of Aryan Khan and seven others and instead sent them in 14-day judicial custody.

The NCB on Saturday also conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri here in connection with the seizure of drugs from the cruise ship and also questioned him.

The agency asked him to appear before it again on Monday, the official said.

Khatri's name cropped up during the interrogation of some of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside Philippines' pavilion
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE People

KT Morning Chat: UAE on full alert for storm ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Star Tech: The man behind Dubai's million...
khaleejtimes

Videos

KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury

36 votes | 5 October 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Join us to help make a better world!
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Review
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE People

KT Morning Chat: Dubai announces Pfizer...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE People

KT one-on-one: William Russell, Lord Mayor...
khaleejtimes

Crime and Courts

UAE: 4 jailed for forging govt documents to obtain Schengen visa

1 votes | 10 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Movies

No Time To Die: Lashana Lynch on making history as 007

1 votes | 10 October 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 