Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the subsequent arrest of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty brought Indian showbiz under the NCB's radar
Entertainment3 days ago
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its reply filed in a special court on Wednesday said that its investigation has revealed Aryan Khan’s role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband.
The NCB further said that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaz Merchant.
The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court is hearing a plea for bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrested from a cruise off Mumbai during a raid by the agency in which banned narcotics were seized.
Six grams of charas was removed from the Arbaz Merchant from his shoes during the raid by NCB.
“Investigation has revealed accused number 1 (Aryan Khan’s) role in the illicit procurement and distribution of contraband,” said NCB in its reply.
“It is also revealed in the investigation that accused number 1 (Aryan) used to procure drugs from accused number 2 (Arbaz Merchant) and people connected to Arbaz. Six gm of charas was removed from the accused number 2 from his shoes during the raid by NCB,” said NCB’s reply.
“Accused numbers 1 and 2 are associated and worked in close collaborations so the offences are attracted against them especially section 29 of the NDPS Act ( Criminal Conspiracy to commit an offence),” added the reply.
ALSO READ:
>> India: Woman accused in cruise raid case carried drugs in sanitary napkin
>> India: NCB question Shah Rukh Khan's driver, arrest 1 more in drug cruise case
A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.
Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the subsequent arrest of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty brought Indian showbiz under the NCB's radar
Entertainment3 days ago
Authorities yet to confirm if prop gun used by the actor contained a live round.
Entertainment4 days ago
The entertainment industry has a long history of on-set accidents.
Entertainment4 days ago
There’s just a week left to buy your scary costumes and carve out traditional pumpkins
Entertainment4 days ago
Chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya assisted him with drugs thrice.
Entertainment4 days ago
She said the conversation had been about cigarettes, not weed
Entertainment4 days ago
24-year-old peddler's name emerged from alleged chats
Entertainment4 days ago
A total of 20 people have been arrested so far in the cruise ship drug case.
Entertainment5 days ago