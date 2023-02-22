India: Malayalam TV actor, comedian dies at 42

She was undergoing treatment for acute liver failure when she passed away in the hospital

Photo: Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 11:20 AM

Popular Malayalam TV actor Subi Suresh has passed away at age 42 in Kerala, India.

According to media reports, Suresh was suffering from liver ailments and was admitted in a hospital for treatment. Local news outlets reported that she was about to get a liver transplant when she succumbed to her illness.

Subi Suresh was known for her quick wit and comedy acting, appearing on a number of comedy shows such as 'Cinemala' on Asianet.

She also acted in movies such as 'Grihanathan', 'Thaksara Lahala', 'Elsamma Enna Aankutty', 'Drama', 'Kaaryasthan'.

