India: Malayalam TV actor, comedian dies at 42

Popular Malayalam TV actor Subi Suresh has passed away at age 42 in Kerala, India.
According to media reports, Suresh was suffering from liver ailments and was admitted in a hospital for treatment. Local news outlets reported that she was about to get a liver transplant when she succumbed to her illness.
Subi Suresh was known for her quick wit and comedy acting, appearing on a number of comedy shows such as 'Cinemala' on Asianet.
She also acted in movies such as 'Grihanathan', 'Thaksara Lahala', 'Elsamma Enna Aankutty', 'Drama', 'Kaaryasthan'.
