India: Legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh hopes his biopic 'inspires others'

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 10:23 AM

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's remarkable journey from his legendary career to his off-field battles is going to be chronicled in a biopic.

Bhushan Kumar and producer Ravi Bhagchandka are collaborating to bring Yuvraj Singh's life to the big screen. The film will capture the life and career of cricket sensation Yuvraj Singh.

The legendary former cricketer said that this biopic can become an inspiration for many. "I am deeply honoured that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion," said Yuvraj, as per information provided by the team of the project.

Kumar, who is known for films such as 'Animal', 'Srikanth', 'Drishyam 2', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and many others talked about the film that will showcase the remarkable achievements of the legendary cricketer. From showing his unforgettable six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup to his courageous off-field battles, the film will capture it all.

"Yuvraj Singh's life is a compelling narrative of resilience, triumph, and passion. His journey from a promising cricketer to a cricketing hero, and then to a hero in real life, is truly inspiring. I am thrilled to bring a story that needs to be told and heard through the big screen and to celebrate his extraordinary achievements," added Bhushan Kumar.

The film is co-produced by Ravi Bhagchandka, renowned for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' and 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. While talking about his bond with Yuvraj, Ravi shared, "Yuvraj has been a dear friend for many years. I'm honoured that he trusted us to translate his incredible cricketing journey into a cinematic experience. Yuvi is not just a world champion but a true legend in every sense of the word.'"