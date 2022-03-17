India: Kerala court refuses to stay probe against actor Dileep in assault case

The star quit the Congress party to join West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.
The Kerala High Court refused to stay the investigation into the matter of alleged threatening of the investigation officials probing the 2017 actress assault case.
The court made it clear while hearing the plea of accused Malayalam actor Dileep seeking to quash the FIR in the case.
The court also posted the plea for a final hearing on March 28. The single-Bench judge of Justice K Haripal considered the matter.
The Crime Branch of Kerala Police registered the case against Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the officials probing the 2017 actress assault case.
Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep’s brother, and Suraj, Dileep’s brother-in-law, are the second and third accused. Appu and Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet.
Dileep is also the eighth accused in the actress assault case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.
