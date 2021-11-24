India: Kamal Haasan ‘recovering well’ from Covid-19 infection, says daughter

Nothing objectionable in WhatsApp chats of the accused
Entertainment4 days ago
Days after veteran star Kamal Haasan tested positive for coronavirus, his daughter Shruti Haasan, on Wednesday, shared an update about his health, saying he is recovering well.
“Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my father’s health Folded hands He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon,” Shruti tweeted.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet in Tamil, he had revealed that he’s just returned from the US and has been down with a slight cough.
ALSO READ:
“Had a slight cough after returning from US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital,” Kamal Haasan had written.
Kamal Haasan is currently undergoing treatment for the same at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Chennai.
Nothing objectionable in WhatsApp chats of the accused
Entertainment4 days ago
The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom as armed robbers invaded her apartment during fashion week in 2016
Entertainment4 days ago
The actress says she is disappointed over the government’s decision
Entertainment5 days ago
While also making a comment on relationships going haywire in an age of app-based connections
Entertainment6 days ago
Pakistani superstar singer-songwriter performed at Expo 2020 Dubai
Entertainment6 days ago
English Premier League club Leeds United has offered to support the women
Entertainment6 days ago
The Indian actor has shot six films this year, got married, moved into a new house, and refused to submit unquestioningly to the celebrity culture that rules Bollywood
Entertainment6 days ago
'A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey'
Entertainment6 days ago