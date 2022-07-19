India: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam admitted to hospital, tests Covid positive

His family has not shared details of his health yet

Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam has been admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai after testing positive for Covid-19.

His family has not shared details of his health yet. The director is currently working on post-production of his upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan. He was recently seen at the teaser launch of the film, on July 8.

Ratnam's latest work, Ponniyin Selvan, will be soon released in two parts. The first part will release on September 30. AR Rahman has scored the tunes for this period film based on the Chola dynasty.

