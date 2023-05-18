India: Diamond jewellery stolen from Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's house

Mumbai police apprehended the 30-year-old house help

Indian Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan (L) and Salman Khan (R), and his sister Arpita. Photo: AFP

The Mumbai police have arrested a house help aged 30 years for allegedly stealing diamond jewellery worth Rs5 lakh from Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai.

The theft took place on May 16, and the accused, Sandeep Hegde, was arrested on Wednesday. He was working at Arpita's residence as a house help, police said.

Arpita Khan is married to actor Aayush Sharma. The couple tied the knot in the year 2014 and are parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl named Ayat, on December 27, 2021. The little one shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan.

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain.

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan. Photo: AFP

Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

Aayush impressed the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos- 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma'. The actor slithered into his romantic and slacker side with utmost ease in both songs.

He will be next seen in the upcoming action entertainer film 'Ruslaan'.

