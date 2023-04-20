India: Court rules in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's favour in case against Youtube channel for spreading rumours

The 11-year-old daughter of Bollywood actors Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan has been in the spotlight since birth because of her famous family

The Delhi High Court in India has issued a verdict in the favour of Aaradhya Bachchan, in a case filed against a Youtube channel that spread rumours about her poor health and death.

Aaradhya is the daughter of Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, and the granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. She has the subject of rumours spread by a Youtube channel that uploaded videos claiming first that she was in poor health, and then that she had passed away, according to Indian media reports.

This is not the first time rumours have been spread about the 11-year-old. In 2021, her father, Abhishek Bachchan, blasted the media for circulating photos and videos of Aaradhya. He said in an interview that the behaviour was 'unacceptable' and that his daughter was 'out of bounds'.

In this case, the court reminded Google and Youtube of their social responsibility in what content appears on their platform, and their duties in removing or limiting malicious content.

"If you are making money out of what you are doing, you have a social responsibility," Indian media reported the court as saying.

The court ruled in favour of Aaradhya and the Bachchan family, stating that every child, be it a daughter of a celebrity or anyone else, deserves to be treated with respect.

