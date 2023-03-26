India: Body of actress recovered from hotel; police suspect death by suicide

With Ramadan underway, we are back with its weekly list of starter, main course, and dessert recipes for you to try
Indian model and actress Akanksha Dubey allegedly died by suicide on Sunday. Police recovered her body in her hotel room in Sarnath area, Varanasi. According to reports, she was shooting a film in Varanasi. The police have informed her family about the incident.
Police have already sent the body of the 25-year-old celebrity for a post-mortem. The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said, "The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death."
Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in the room, but the police are yet to ascertain whether it's a case of suicide. The well-known model had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films. Akanksha had a huge following on Instagram, and her reel videos were quite popular.
It's reported that the actor has risen to fame in quick time and started gaining prominence as one of the well-known artists of Uttar Pradesh.
