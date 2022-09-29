India: Arrest warrant issued against producer Ekta Kapoor, mother over web series

Various complainants claimed to be offended by the depiction of religion, Army personnel, and improper use of the national emblem in the TV show

A court in Bihar's Begusarai issued arrest warrants against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor on charges of allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in the second season of her web series, titled XXX.

The court issued the warrant after Ekta and Shobha Kapoor skipped the court summons. The matter is based on a complaint filed by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman, who is a resident of Begusarai.

"The court had issued summons to them and asked them to appear before it, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai, but they did not appear before the court, following which warrant was issued against them," said Advocate Hrishikesh Pathak.

Notably, cases against Ekta Kapoor were registered earlier in other places related to the web series.

An FIR was registered against producer Ekta Kapoor and others in Indore for allegedly hurting religious feelings, insulting Army personnel and improper use of the national emblem.

According to the police, the FIR was lodged at the Annapurna police station in 2020, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

Neeraj Yagnik, the complainant in this case, said that he lodged an FIR on the matter after watching the objectionable use of the national emblem and the Army uniform in the web series.

