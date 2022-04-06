India: Veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan put on ventilator support

He recently underwent bypass surgery

Actor-director Sreenivasan

By Web Desk Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 10:17 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 10:36 PM

Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan has been put on ventilator support on Wednesday.

The veteran star recently underwent a bypass surgery as he was suffering from triple vessel disease, sources close to his family have said.

The 66-year-old was given ventilator support for three days after his surgery. But after he was moved off support, he developed an infection and has now been moved back on the ventilator again, they said.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly after complaining of chest pain.

ALSO READ: