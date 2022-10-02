In pictures: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's intimate pre-wedding ceremonies

The Bollywood couple recently concluded Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies in Delhi

Sun 2 Oct 2022

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are having the time of their lives with their wedding festivities that are currently underway. The couple recently concluded their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies in Delhi and are now in Lucknow to celebrate another intimate celebration to commemorate their union.

Their pre-wedding ceremonies were characterised by their love for nature with the decor being inspired by nature with a lot of natural elements like florals, jute and wood. The couple was showered with flowers by their friends and family as part of traditional customs. This was followed by Mehendi for Richa and her friends in a colorful set up. The evening was followed by performances by their friends and cousins. Richas best friend from childhood did a fun surprise performance for the couple, while her brother sang her a song as well as put together a Bhangra performance.

The couple danced together on two songs including their popular song from Fukrey, Ambersariya.

As per NDTV, the couple are likely to tie the knot on October 4. The two met on the sets of Fukrey (2013), their maiden movie together, and fell in love soon after.