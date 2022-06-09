In pictures: Nayanthara marries Vignesh Shivan in intimate ceremony

The couple got married in Chennai on Thursday

By ANI Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 6:18 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 6:24 PM

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are now wife and husband.

On Thursday, the couple got married in Chennai in an intimate ceremony.

After performing all the rituals, Vignesh took to Instagram and dropped a string of images from his big day. Stories by Joseph Radhik have taken the responsibility to capture the beautiful moments from the couple’s special day.

The two look graceful in their wedding outfits.

Nayanthara chose to wear a vermillion red, custom-designed saree by Monica Shah of Jade. On the other hand, Vignesh opted for a veshti, kurta and shawl - all handcrafted by the master craftsmen of JADE atelier. Also, the attires were personalised with the couple’s names.

Vignesh also penned a heartfelt note on social media.

He wrote, “On a scale of 10 ...She’s Nayan & am the one. By God’s Grace.. just married.”

As soon as pictures from Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding went viral, many celebs wished the couple on social media.

“Sending you lots of love Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan. Congratulations,” actor Katrina Kaif wrote.

“Wishing this beautiful couple a blessed married life,” Samantha posted on Instagram Story.

Actor Pooja Hegde called Nayanthara the ‘most stunning bride’ as she congratulated the newlyweds on Instagram Stories. Sharing Vignesh’s wedding post, she wrote, “Congratulations to you two.”

Ajith, Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor and Rajinikanth were present at the wedding.