In pictures: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's 6-year relationship

Here's a timeline of the couple who are reportedly heading for divorce

by Husain Rizvi Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 2:21 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 2:22 PM

In the world of fame, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari found love. They met on the music video set of Britney's Slumper Party in 2016 and made their relationship official in January 2017.

The two got closer over the years. Britney's fight for freedom from conservatorship saw Sam by her side, supporting her publicly and privately. Their playful moments and shared laughter showed their genuine connection.

In September 2021, Britney shared her engagement to Sam, a symbol of their commitment and newfound happiness. Later in June 2022, they tied the knot.

But now, after 14 months of marriage, there's trouble in paradise; the couple are reportedly headed for divorce.

That said, here's a timeline, in pictures, of the most significant events in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship:

October 2016

Sam Asghari stars in Britney Spears' Slumber Party music video.

January 2017

Britney Spears makes her relationship with Sam Asghari Instagram official

February 2018

Just over a year in the relationship, Britney Spears shared a picture on Instagram with a heartwarming caption: “Everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!”

July 2019

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere. They also sparked engagement rumours as Spears was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

September 2021

Sam popped the question, and Britney said YES! The couple officially got engaged on September 12.

April 2022

In April, Britney announced that the two were expecting their first child together. However, a month later in May, the singer shared that she had suffered a miscarriage.

June 2022

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on June 9.

August 2023

14 months later, news broke out that the couple is headed for divorce. Reportedly, it is Sam who filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences”. He has also requested Britney to pay alimony and attorney fees.

ALSO READ: