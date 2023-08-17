In pictures: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's 6-year relationship

The awards at the Academy Museum Gala celebrate the actors' incredible careers
In the world of fame, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari found love. They met on the music video set of Britney's Slumper Party in 2016 and made their relationship official in January 2017.
The two got closer over the years. Britney's fight for freedom from conservatorship saw Sam by her side, supporting her publicly and privately. Their playful moments and shared laughter showed their genuine connection.
In September 2021, Britney shared her engagement to Sam, a symbol of their commitment and newfound happiness. Later in June 2022, they tied the knot.
But now, after 14 months of marriage, there's trouble in paradise; the couple are reportedly headed for divorce.
That said, here's a timeline, in pictures, of the most significant events in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship:
October 2016
January 2017
February 2018
July 2019
September 2021
April 2022
June 2022
August 2023
ALSO READ:
The awards at the Academy Museum Gala celebrate the actors' incredible careers
The actor turned 53 on August 16
The superstar shared an adorable video on Instagram in which the couple can be seen cruising around in a car
The 'Thor' actor shared a clip of his visit to the Museum of the Future on Instagram
The actress shared a video on Instagram in which the two stars can be seen wearing elegant traditional attire
The last time he addressed the public was when he appealed for support and donations to fund his treatment
Bollywood stars took to social media to share glimpses into their days
The movie, which has topped $1.2 billion in worldwide revenues, was released in Algeria on July 19 before cinemas removed it from schedules on Sunday