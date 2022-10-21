In pictures: From Janhvi Kapoor to Raveena Tandon, Bollywood stars sizzle at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and many others were in attendance

By CT Desk Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 10:33 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 12:28 PM

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party at his residence on Thursday night with many big celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan in attendance.

Many stars including Raveena Tandon and Kiara Advani took to social media to share pictures from the huge Diwali bash. Meanwhile, pictures of stars Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor in their elegant outfits were shared on Instagram.

Check out pictures below: