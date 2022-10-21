In pictures: From Janhvi Kapoor to Raveena Tandon, Bollywood stars sizzle at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Kajol dropped a fun video on her Instagram from the Diwali bash
Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party at his residence on Thursday night with many big celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan in attendance.
Many stars including Raveena Tandon and Kiara Advani took to social media to share pictures from the huge Diwali bash. Meanwhile, pictures of stars Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor in their elegant outfits were shared on Instagram.
Check out pictures below:
Kajol dropped a fun video on her Instagram from the Diwali bash
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and events
Judge called for a brief break as victim began to weep during her testimony against star of Fox TV's 'That '70s show'
The movie will see Jammwal perform a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences.
A man is suing for $5 million for being 'humiliated' by his tattoos appearing on the rapper's racy cover art
A pictorial round-up of what's hot and happening in Bollywood
Varun made his debut with the 2012 film "Student of the Year"