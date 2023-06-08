Photos: Inside Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall's fairytale wedding

The wedding was attended by the couple's friends and family at a gurudwara in Mumbai, India

By Web Report Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 11:02 AM Last updated: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 11:22 AM

Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall got married to her long-time boyfriend Ashesh L. Sajnani on Wednesday. The ceremony took place at a gurudwara in Mumbai, India. Sonnalli looked stunning in a pastel pink saree with intricate sequin work. Ashesh complemented her by picking a finely tailored sherwani.

Along with the pictures, the newlyweds, in a joint post on Instagram, wrote, “Sabr and Shukr (patience and gratitude).” The album created a lot of buzz on social media. Sonnalli’s industry colleagues showered love on the much-in-love couple. “Congratulations to you my dearest. God bless you both. Loads of love,” wrote actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. Actor Karan V. Grover, who also attended the wedding festivities, left an 'I love you' under the post. Actress Vidya M Malavade sent her “blessings”.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani’s wedding was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Sonnalli’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh were part of the special day.

Pictures and videos of Kartik and Sunny arriving at the wedding venue surfaced on social media. While Sunny picked an all-ethnic piece for the special day, Kartik’s OOTD failed to impress his fans. The actor wore a simple kurta with a pair of jeans and chappals. Fans thought it was an odd combination for such a beautiful occasion. On Reddit, people couldn’t stop themselves from questioning his wardrobe choices.

Courtesy: Poppy Jabbal's Instagram

A few were “curious why he is wearing these type of sunglasses.”

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani’s wedding also saw Mandira Bedi, Sumona Chakravarti, Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi, Shenaz Treasury, Rohan Gandotra, and Vanessa Wala in attendance.

Poppy Jabbal, Ashesh Sajnani, Sonnalli Seygall, Karan Grover

