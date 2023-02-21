In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Rekha among Bollywood stars who shine at Mumbai film festival

Alia Bhatt, Rekha, and Varun Dhawan were among many others at the film festival who also walked away with trophies.

Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rekha was honoured for her outstanding contribution in the film industry

By CT Desk Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 2:14 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 2:15 PM

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards event was a star-studded affair Monday night in Mumbai with several Bollywood superstars in attendance.

Check out a few pictures from the awards night:

Varun Dhawan bagged Critics Best Actor award for his film Bhediya

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan looks elegant in green at the awards night

Bollywood actress Shriya Saran sports a royal blue attire as she poses for the paps

R. Balki won Best Director for Chup: Revenge of The Artist