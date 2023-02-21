UAE

In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Rekha among Bollywood stars who shine at Mumbai film festival

Alia Bhatt, Rekha, and Varun Dhawan were among many others at the film festival who also walked away with trophies.

By CT Desk

Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 2:14 PM

Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 2:15 PM

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards event was a star-studded affair Monday night in Mumbai with several Bollywood superstars in attendance.

Alia Bhatt, Rekha, and Varun Dhawan were among many others at the film festival who also walked away with trophies.

Check out a few pictures from the awards night:

Varun Dhawan bagged Critics Best Actor award for his film Bhediya
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan looks elegant in green at the awards night
Bollywood actress Shriya Saran sports a royal blue attire as she poses for the paps
R. Balki won Best Director for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Playback singer Hariharan was for his outstanding contribution in the music industry.

