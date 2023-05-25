In pics: Kim Kardashian praises Dubai-based make-up artist for recreating her Met Gala look

The American reality star retweeted a makeover video posted by Dubai-based make-up artist Shirin Nabai with a short and sweet message

Spot the difference: (From left to right) Kim Kardashian and model Niloufar

By Web Desk Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 4:48 PM Last updated: Thu 25 May 2023, 4:59 PM

Dubai-based make-up artist Shirin Nabati has received high praise from none other than American reality star Kim Kardashian for recreating the latter's look from the Met Gala this year.

On Tuesday, Shirin tweeted a video showing the transformation of a model into what she called "Kim Kardashian's look in Met Gala 2023".

Instagram/Screen grab

Instagram/Screen grab

Shirin said she not only did the make-up of the model she identified as Niloufar, but also designed her dress. She also gave a shout-out to hairstylist Osama, who collaborated with her on the project.

The next day, Kardashian retweeted the same video with a short and sweet response: "You look beautiful! I love this!"

The reality TV star had sported a Schiaparelli gown that was covered in pearls from head to toe.

She posted a tweet that showed her look at the 2023 Met Gala.

"...Kardashian told Vogue that the pearls were a tribute to the iconic late designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose fashion legacy was celebrated" at the New York event, according to the Insider.