In Pics: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, stars grace the Ambani wedding

Photos: AFP and Reuters

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 7:39 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 8:07 PM

The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is finally here, and the guest list reads like a who's who of Bollywood and Hollywood. The celebration is a spectacular blend of glamour and tradition, with stars arriving in their fashion A-game, making the event a visual feast.

Leading the pack is Bollywood's king, Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan. The couple exudes elegance, setting the tone for the evening. Salman Khan, known for his charismatic charm, also graced the occasion, adding to the star power.

Hollywood's presence is marked by the likes of WWE superstar John Cena among other guests. The ever-stunning Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, dazzles in traditional attire, perfectly showcasing Indian aesthetics.

Adding a fun and personal touch, actors Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday, representing the groom’s side, sport customised Indian outfits with “Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai” (It’s my friend’s wedding day) embellished on them. Their vibrant attire adds a lively spirit to the celebration.

The wedding not only marks the union of Anant and Radhika but also serves as a convergence of entertainment, fashion, and cultural heritage, bringing the most influential people from across the globe under one roof, making it a night to remember.

Here are some dazzling looks from your favourite celebrities:

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas

Kim Kardashian

Actor Salman Khan

Mona Kattan, global president of Huda Beauty, and her husband Hassan Elamin

Hollywood actor John Cena

Billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani poses for photos before the wedding ceremony of his son Anant Ambani

Billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani (C) with his daughter Isha Ambani (2R), son Akash Ambani (L), daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta (2L), and son-in-law Anand Piramal

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Former Indian cricket player Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife Sakshi Singh and daughter

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan (R) and his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood film producer, director Karan Johar

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar