In Pics: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, stars grace the Ambani wedding

The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is finally here. Here are some must-see looks from the grand celebrations

by

CT Desk
Photos: AFP and Reuters
Photos: AFP and Reuters

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 7:39 PM

Last updated: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 8:07 PM

The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is finally here, and the guest list reads like a who's who of Bollywood and Hollywood. The celebration is a spectacular blend of glamour and tradition, with stars arriving in their fashion A-game, making the event a visual feast.

Leading the pack is Bollywood's king, Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan. The couple exudes elegance, setting the tone for the evening. Salman Khan, known for his charismatic charm, also graced the occasion, adding to the star power.


Hollywood's presence is marked by the likes of WWE superstar John Cena among other guests. The ever-stunning Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, dazzles in traditional attire, perfectly showcasing Indian aesthetics.

Adding a fun and personal touch, actors Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday, representing the groom’s side, sport customised Indian outfits with “Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai” (It’s my friend’s wedding day) embellished on them. Their vibrant attire adds a lively spirit to the celebration.


The wedding not only marks the union of Anant and Radhika but also serves as a convergence of entertainment, fashion, and cultural heritage, bringing the most influential people from across the globe under one roof, making it a night to remember.

Here are some dazzling looks from your favourite celebrities:

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan
Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Actor Salman Khan
Actor Salman Khan
Mona Kattan, global president of Huda Beauty, and her husband Hassan Elamin
Mona Kattan, global president of Huda Beauty, and her husband Hassan Elamin
Hollywood actor John Cena
Hollywood actor John Cena
Billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani poses for photos before the wedding ceremony of his son Anant Ambani
Billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani poses for photos before the wedding ceremony of his son Anant Ambani
Billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani (C) with his daughter Isha Ambani (2R), son Akash Ambani (L), daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta (2L), and son-in-law Anand Piramal
Billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani (C) with his daughter Isha Ambani (2R), son Akash Ambani (L), daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta (2L), and son-in-law Anand Piramal
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Former Indian cricket player Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife Sakshi Singh and daughter
Former Indian cricket player Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife Sakshi Singh and daughter
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya
Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty
Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty
Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan
Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan (R) and his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan (R) and his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Bollywood film producer, director Karan Johar
Bollywood film producer, director Karan Johar
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit
FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar
FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and his wife Kiara Advani
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and his wife Kiara Advani
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan
Indian musical composer AR Rehman and his wife Saira Banu
Indian musical composer AR Rehman and his wife Saira Banu
Actor Anil Kapoor
Actor Anil Kapoor
Actor Kriti Sanon
Actor Kriti Sanon
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao with his wife Patralekha
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao with his wife Patralekha
Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife
Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife
Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal
Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal
Actor Ajay Devgn and his son Yug
Actor Ajay Devgn and his son Yug

ALSO READ:

CT Desk


