In Leo, Benicio del Toro gets to work with an actor he admired for decades

The two leading actors appear together in the upcoming adventure drama 'One Battle After Another', which releases in UAE cinemas on September 25

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 3:48 PM

Actor Benicio del Toro opened up about what it was like working with fellow screen icon Leonardo DiCaprio on their latest movie, One Battle After Another, reported People.

Del Toro talked about his admiration for DiCaprio's work during the film's Los Angeles premiere.

During the conversation, the actor revealed that he had been "admiring" DiCaprio's work for decades before they finally collaborated. He also shared that he ultimately shaped his own performance in the movie around what DiCaprio brought to each scene, as per the outlet.

"With Leo, you just let him bring the character, and you just ... he's the story. So for me with Leo, it's like, work around him and just make sure that we fed the story with my character in it," del Toro said, reported People.

He added, "And Leo is one of those actors that I've been admiring for decades, and I never had a chance to work with. So getting this chance to work with him was a great experience and a great opportunity for me, and I hope he feels the same way."

DiCaprio also revealed he was eager to work on the project, especially because he is such a fan of the film's writer and director, Paul Thomas Anderson, as reported by People.

"Ever since I met Paul early on and I saw Boogie Nights, I've been an obsessive fan of his work, watched all his movies," DiCaprio was quoted as saying by People.

One Battle After Another, which also stars Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Regina Hall, follows a group of former revolutionaries as they work together to save one of their now-grown daughters, per the film's synopsis on IMDB.

DiCaprio described the project as "an incredibly epic movie that has such scope and scale" while appearing at CinemaCon 2025 in April to tease the film.

"A lot of writer-directors are incredibly rigid, but Anderon's ability to work with actors is so unique," he added, calling it an "honour" to work with the filmmaker, People reported.

One Battle After Another hits theatres nationwide on September 26. (ANI)