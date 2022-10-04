UAE

Imagine Dragons to perform in Abu Dhabi next year

The Grammy award-winning band will perform at the Etihad Arena

By CT Desk

Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 10:52 AM

Last updated: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 10:59 AM

Grammy-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons are heading to Abu Dhabi next year as part of their massive Mercury World Tour. The popular band will mark a stop in Yas Island's Etihad Arena on January 26, 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is celebrating the release of Imagine Dragon's highly-anticipated double-disc album Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). It is a 32-track epic, executive produced by Rick Rubin, and includes hit singles Enemy, Bones and Sharks and expands on 2021’s Mercury — Act 1.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 7 from 12pm onwards. Ticket prices start from Dh250, available for purchase from livenation.me.


