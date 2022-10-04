Imagine Dragons to perform in Abu Dhabi next year

The Academy announced Sacheen Littlefeather's death in a tweet
Grammy-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons are heading to Abu Dhabi next year as part of their massive Mercury World Tour. The popular band will mark a stop in Yas Island's Etihad Arena on January 26, 2023.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour is celebrating the release of Imagine Dragon's highly-anticipated double-disc album Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). It is a 32-track epic, executive produced by Rick Rubin, and includes hit singles Enemy, Bones and Sharks and expands on 2021’s Mercury — Act 1.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 7 from 12pm onwards. Ticket prices start from Dh250, available for purchase from livenation.me.
The Academy announced Sacheen Littlefeather's death in a tweet
Even with the advent of Internet and social media, the emotions associated remain much the same today
The first edition of Amplified will see performances from many international artists
The film is billed as an incredible true story of a mother's strength when faced with challenges
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire
From Indo-Chinese to Lebanese, there are many scrumptious dishes to try
Fellow rapper Honey Singh shared a health update stating Alfaaz is now out of danger
The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon