'I'm living my dream': Ranveer Singh participates in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Last year, the Bollywood star was appointed NBA’s brand ambassador from India

Photo: @ranveersingh/Instagram

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 19 Feb 2022, 9:54 AM

Actor Ranveer Singh, who has had a passion for basketball since his childhood and has been playing it since his teens, has been overawed by his experience at the National Basketball Association’s All-Star Celebrity Game 2022.

“I first became a fan of basketball when I started watching basketball on TV, especially Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the 90s,” Singh told the media. “Then I went to study at Indiana University, and they had a great basketball culture. Even now, I play basketball in my building complex.”

Last year, Singh was appointed NBA’s brand ambassador from India. The Bollywood superstar posted several images of him at the practice session in Cleveland in the US. “Ball is life,” he said on Instagram on Friday.

Playing at the NBA-All Star Weekend is like “living my dream,” said the actor.

“I have been following basketball since my childhood and playing keenly since my teens; it is a life-enhancing sport that has developed a righteous sportsman’s spirit within me which has helped me tremendously in my career and personal life as well.”

He played with celebrities including Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Elhadji Tacko Fall and Jimmie Allen. “Got some pre-match pro-tips from none other than my man mister Tacko Fall himself,” said Singh. Referring to his height, the actor asked: “How am I supposed to shoot over this guy?”

And he thanked Cleveland Cavaliers for their love. “Chowpatty se Cleveland tak. Thank you for showing me so much love!” said Ranveer.