I’ll marry someone who can move in and live with my mum, Sara Ali Khan says

The actress gushed about the news on Instagram today.
Entertainment4 days ago
Sara Ali Khan said living with a single mother makes one a little tougher and harder than one needs to be.
“You don’t live in a La la land for long then,” she said in an interview with a newspaper.
“You see the world for what it is.”
Daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, who separated a few years ago, Sara said her mother is her ‘third eye’ in everyday life. And her future husband, she joked, would have to move in with them. “I’ll even get married to someone who can move in and live with my mum,” she laughed.
“I’m never going to leave her. Jokes apart, my mother is a very liberal woman. She is my third eye in everyday life. She is the sound of reason, so, no, I’m never running away.”
Sara stars in Atrangi Re, being released on December 24, where she runs away from home to be with her lover. But in real life, she would never be able to do that, she said. “I can’t even come to an interview without matching my bangles to my outfit with the help of my mother,” she said.
“Till my mum doesn’t tell me, ‘Please add green bangles to your hand because you have a chalak of green in that corner of your dupatta’, I won’t be able to step out for an interview.”
Raised by a single mother, she grew up fast and saw a lot of life, admits Sara. “Perhaps that helped me grow up a little faster,” she adds.
The actress gushed about the news on Instagram today.
Entertainment4 days ago
The two were co-stars in the Netflix adaptation 'The White Tiger'
Entertainment6 days ago
"I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up," she said in a post.
Entertainment6 days ago
Actor expresses her gratitude upon receiving the visa
Entertainment6 days ago
Singer Vijay Prakash pays tribute to the late actor with rendition of the popular track Bombe Helitaithe
Entertainment1 week ago
The Jai Bhim actor has been embroiled in controversy over the misrepresentation of a particular community in his film
Entertainment1 week ago
Filmmaker Leena Yadav on dissecting inconvenient truths and façade of ‘perfect family’ in her critically acclaimed Netflix documentary House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
Entertainment1 week ago