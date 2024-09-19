'I'll fly from Bahrain': Coldplay's UAE concert is 'dream come true' for Middle East fans

Photo: Anna Lee

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 7:53 PM

The announcement of Coldplay’s exclusive concert in Abu Dhabi has set the UAE ablaze with excitement. Scheduled for January 11, 2025, at Zayed Sports City Stadium, this will be the iconic band's only performance in the Middle East, and people are buzzing about what promises to be an unforgettable night.

With presale registration already open, diehard fans from all across the region are already gearing up to secure their tickets for this much-anticipated event. "I’ll be travelling all the way from Bahrain just for Coldplay! I'm super excited," says Hamood Haji, 27, capturing the electrifying buzz surrounding the highly anticipated concert.

As the event approaches, this anticipation will only continue to intensify, not only promising a grand experience but also showcasing music's powerful ability to unite people across borders.

'Manifesting' the concert

Natalie, 29, from Austria, also expressed her sheer joy, upon hearing the band's announcement: “For me, this feels like a long-awaited dream finally coming true. I’ve been manifesting a Coldplay concert in the UAE! Just two weeks ago, I was chatting with a friend about how much I wanted to see them live. Now, I’ve marked the date in my calendar and set an alarm to ensure I’m among the first to grab those tickets."

The Austrian expat believes the concert will have a significant impact on the UAE's music scene. “Their immersive concerts are unlike anything else, and I hope it sets a new standard for future artists coming to perform here,” she said, adding that she’d love to see more incredible artists like Adele and Beyoncé follow suit. “The magic Coldplay brings to their shows is truly unparalleled. It creates an atmosphere where everyone can just be present in the moment.”

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Tuba Shahid, 24, from Pakistan, also shared the excitement: “I’m over the moon! This will be my first Coldplay concert, and I can hardly contain my excitement. I’ve set alarms and signed up for every presale notification to ensure I don’t miss out on tickets. I even plan to head to Abu Dhabi a day early to soak up the pre-concert vibes.”

A hub for world-class artistes

Tuba praised the UAE for consistently attracting world-class artistes. “Coldplay’s return is a testament to how vibrant and thriving our local music scene has become. We don’t have to travel far to experience amazing concerts; they’re coming to us!”

As fans may recall, the excitement surrounding Coldplay's last gig in the UAE soared to new heights when they performed at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Coldplay perform at Al Wasl, Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Luke Rumbelow/Expo 2020 Dubai

Tickets for that concert sold out within moments of their release, causing a 'scheduled maintenance' glitch on the website that left many frustrated and unable to secure their spots for the highly anticipated event. One can only hope that no such 'glitch' takes place this time around!

Reflecting on the band's performance at Expo 2020 Dubai, Tuba recalled, “Watching their concert online was purely magical. The emotion, the visuals, and their connection with the audience blew me away. I’m hoping they play ‘Fix You’ and ‘Viva La Vida’ again; those songs take you on an unforgettable journey.”

Music beyond boundaries

Lewis Hall, 31, from the UK, emphasised the broader significance of this event. “Coldplay’s exclusive GCC concert is an incredible event for the UAE. I believe the entire nation will come alive that night! I’m already registered for presale and ready to secure my tickets.”