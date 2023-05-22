IIFA throwback: When Salman Khan broke down remembering his initial struggle in Bollywood

A look back at moments that made memories from the annual awards show all set to take over Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this weekend

by Somya Mehta Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 2:41 PM Last updated: Mon 22 May 2023, 2:50 PM

As the trailblazing IIFA Awards 2023 is less than a week away, the countdown to the 23rd edition of the annual awards is officially on.

While preparations for the grandest Bollywood extravaganza are in full swing at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, cinephiles in the UAE are gearing up for an electrifying weekend of live performances by celebrated Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nora Fatehi, and many others.

As part of the countdown, we take a look at the top throwback moment from the history of IIFA, one's that stole the show and the audience's hearts. IIFA Awards 2022, also held in Abu Dhabi, witnessed actor Salman Khan, share a personal anecdote about a time in his life when he faced severe financial difficulties.

The actor broke down narrating his whirlwind journey that catapulted him to super-stardom. The actor revealed that there was a period when he couldn't even afford to buy a t-shirt.

The actor was quoted as saying, "Earlier when I didn’t have money, at that time, I went to Suniel Shetty’s clothing shop. It was a very expensive one. I couldn’t afford anything more than a shirt or a pair of jeans and at that time Suniel noticed that I had no money so he gifted me a stone wash shirt. He noticed that I had my eyes on a wallet," as he walked towards Suneil's son, Ahan Shetty, who was also attending the awards ceremony.

“So he took me home and gave me that wallet," he continued.

Ahan stood up and hugged Salman, who was moved to tears by the memory.

The prestigious IIFA Awards will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, adding their charm and wit to the event, while the dynamic duo of Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao will take charge of hosting IIFA Rocks.

