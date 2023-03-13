IIFA proud to be a 'green carpet' event

The high-profile awards aims to raise awareness of environmental issues through celebrity involvement

By CT Desk Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 3:46 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 5:44 PM

Don’t miss your favourite stars on IIFA’s green carpet this year! The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) has always pushed an environmental agenda. In 2007 they launched the concept ‘Greening The IIFAs’ and came up with the idea of symbolising this with bright green carpets instead of traditional red ones.

Featuring stars from Sienna Miller and Colin Firth to Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, IIFA has strived to make a difference and create clever messaging on the environment that the stars and celebrities involved would convey to audiences and fans globally. Today, with the power of celebrity following, it has worked.

The next edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards is scheduled to take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on May 26 and 27 this year.

All customers with existing tickets will receive revised tickets for the new dates automatically.