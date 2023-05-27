IIFA in UAE: From Salman Khan receiving proposal to Nora Fatehi's eye-catching red dress; 5 great celeb moments on green carpet

Leading up to the event, the green carpet was abuzz with renowned Bollywood stars showing up with their A-game on

by Somya Mehta Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 5:52 PM

On the May 26, the ever-so-vibrant Yas Island in Abu Dhabi hosted the spectacular IIFA Rocks event, which brought together B-town A-listers to enjoy a night of power-packed entertainment, celebrating Indian cinema .

Co-presented by NEXA and organised by the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the event showcased mesmerising performances by renowned artists such as Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Iulia Vantur, Sukhbir Singh and Nucleya.

Rapper Badhsah rocks the stage

Leading up to the event, the green carpet was abuzz with renowned stars showing up with their A-game on. Dressed in top designers from around the world and the Middle East, actors such as Salman Khan, Varun Bhawan, Vicky Kaushal made an appearance on the IIFA Rocks green carpet.

Here are the top 5 moments that won the audience’s hearts.

1. Nora Fatehi's red dress

Actress, dancer and singer Nora Fatehi sizzled in red on the green carpet in a chic spandex gown as she whizzed her way down the avenue. Leaving her hair open, she finished her look with dewy glam.

2. Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao as hosts

Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao, who presented the awards show later in the evening, indulged in hilarious banter on the green carpet, quite literally ‘pulling’ each other’s legs. “I don’t think you’ll find better hosts than us,” said Farah.

3. Abhishek's answers

Abhishek Bachcan finally got down to answering the question we all want answers to: Which is his favourite Amitabh Bachchan movie. Though the actor gave us a ‘safe’ answer with ‘too many to choose from’, he added, “any true Bachchan fan will not be able to pick just one.” I think we agree on this one. The actor will be co-hosting the main ceremony tonight with Vicky Kaushal.

4. Salman Khan receives proposal

Salman Khan got proposed on the green carpet by an audience member. “You’re talking about Shah Rukh Khan, right?” Salman added, in a witty response. “My days of getting married are over, you should’ve met me 20 years ago,” said the star. The 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood was also seen exchanging a heartwarming hug with actor Vicky Kaushal, who also arrived on the carpet around the same time.

5. Mother-son singing duo

Singer Kavita Seth known for soulful tune ‘Rangi Sari’ set the mood for the green carpet, singing the hit number along with her son, Kanishk Seth, who’s a music composer. The mother-son due is also nominated for the chartbusting melody.

ALSO READ: