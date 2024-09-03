IIFA in Abu Dhabi: Kriti Sanon to perform live

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 4:00 PM

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, whose movie credits include Bachchhan Paandey, is coming to the UAE for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

The grand evening gala that celebrates all things Bollywood will take place on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island on September 28.

Among stars you’ll spot at Etihad Arena are Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal, who will be playing host.

And among the A-listers who will get special recognition is Rekha, the yesteryear actress known for movies like Umrao Jaan and Khoon Bhari Maang.

“IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage.

"It feels like home. A beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I’ve had the privilege of experiencing that magic first-hand over the years,” she said.

Sanon, meanwhile, is slated to perform. Between now and then, catch her on Netflix caper Crew.