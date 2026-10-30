IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Aryan Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Jaideep Ahlawat among big winners
'The Ba**ds of Bollywood', 'Paatal Lok' Season 2 and 'Baramulla' bag top honours as IIFA celebrates the best of OTT entertainment
- PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Oct 2026, 2:03 PM
From Aryan Khan's directorial debut to acclaimed performances by Sanya Malhotra and Jaideep Ahlawat, the IIFA Digital Awards 2026 celebrated some of the standout films and series in India's rapidly growing streaming entertainment space.
Among the biggest winners was The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which bagged Best Series, while Aryan Khan took home the award for Best Direction in the series category.
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The Netflix show also secured wins for Anya Singh and Raghav Juyal in the supporting acting categories, while Ujwal Gupta won Best Title Track for the song 'Number 1'.
Meanwhile, Paatal Lok Season 2 emerged as another major winner, with Jaideep Ahlawat taking home the award for Performance in a Leading Role (Male) and Tillotama Shome winning the corresponding female category.
The crime thriller also secured Best Original Story, with Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia and Abhishek Banerjee recognised for their writing.
In the digital film categories, Baramulla won Best Picture, while Karan Tejpal was named Best Director for Stolen.
Abhishek Banerjee also won Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for Stolen, while Sanya Malhotra took home the female acting honour for Mrs.
The supporting performance awards went to Monika Panwar for Nishaanchi 2 and Avinash Tiwary for The Mehta Boys.
Beyond films and scripted series, The Roshans, which explores the legacy of the Roshan family in Indian cinema, won Best Docuseries/DocuFilm.
Reality competition show The Traitors was also recognised, winning Best Reality/Non-Scripted Programme.
Here's the complete list of IIFA Digital Awards 2026 winners
Digital film categories
Best Picture: Baramulla — B62 Studios, Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP and Jio Studios
Best Director: Karan Tejpal — Stolen
Best Actor (Male): Abhishek Banerjee — Stolen
Best Actor (Female): Sanya Malhotra — Mrs
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Avinash Tiwary — The Mehta Boys
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Monika Panwar — Nishaanchi 2
Best Original Story: Aditya Dhar, Monal Thakkar and Aditya Suhas Jambhale — Baramulla
Digital series categories
Best Series: The Ba**ds of Bollywood — Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP
Best Director: Aryan Khan — The Ba**ds of Bollywood
Best Actor (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat — Paatal Lok Season 2
Best Actor (Female): Tillotama Shome — Paatal Lok Season 2
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Raghav Juyal — The Ba**ds of Bollywood
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Anya Singh — The Ba**ds of Bollywood
Best Original Story: Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia and Abhishek Banerjee — Paatal Lok Season 2
Other digital categories
Best Docuseries/DocuFilm: The Roshans — Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan
Best Reality/Non-Scripted Programme: The Traitors — BBC Studios, All3Media and Prime Video
Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta — 'Number 1' (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)