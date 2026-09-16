IIFA Awards to return to Abu Dhabi in 2027: Here's what we know so far

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, better known as IIFA, will once again put the UAE at the centre of Bollywood’s global calendar, bringing some of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema to Abu Dhabi in 2027.

The 27th edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, marking the event's fourth showcase in the UAE capital.

The star-studded celebrations will feature Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, organisers have announced.

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For film fans across the Emirates, the return promises another major weekend of red carpets, live performances, celebrity appearances and celebrations of Indian cinema. IIFA has built a reputation for turning its awards night into a larger entertainment event, drawing leading actors, filmmakers, musicians and creators, alongside fans travelling from India and beyond.

IIFA's return to Abu Dhabi was officially announced at Arabian Travel Market 2026, where representatives from IIFA, Miral and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi marked the continuation of the partnership with a ceremonial signing.

The UAE has become a key destination for IIFA in recent years. Abu Dhabi hosted the awards for three consecutive editions from 2022 to 2024, with Etihad Arena on Yas Island welcoming some of the Indian film industry's biggest names.

The 2024 edition featured Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal as hosts, while performances and appearances from stars including Rekha and Shahid Kapoor added to the spectacle.

The awards have also expanded beyond one main ceremony in recent editions. The UAE programme has previously included IIFA Rocks, spotlighting music and performances, as well as IIFA Utsavam, recognising achievements across South Indian cinema. Further details about the programme for the 2027 edition are yet to be announced.

Tickets for IIFA 2027 will go on sale at 10am UAE time on Friday, September 18. Further details, including the dates and full schedule for the IIFA Weekend & Awards, are expected to be announced.