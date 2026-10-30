IIFA Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda bag top acting honours; 'Dhurandhar' dominates
Aditya Dhar wins Best Director, while Ahaan Panday and Rasha Thadani bag debut honours at the 26th edition of the awards
- PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Oct 2026, 1:55 PM
It was a big win for Dhurandhar at the IIFA Awards 2026, with the Ranveer Singh-starrer sweeping several major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, as the 26th edition of the awards celebrated some of the biggest achievements in Indian cinema.
Ranveer Singh took home the award for Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for Dhurandhar, while filmmaker Aditya Dhar emerged as one of the evening's biggest winners, securing Best Director, Best Original Story, Screenplay and Dialogues for the film.
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The film's winning streak extended to the supporting and negative role categories, with Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna picking up honours for their performances. Shashwat Sachdev also won Music Direction, adding to the film's impressive tally.
Breaking from its traditional format, IIFA did not hold an on-ground awards ceremony this year, with the winners announced without a physical event.
Meanwhile, Saiyaara also had plenty to celebrate, with Aneet Padda winning Performance in a Leading Role (Female). Her co-star Ahaan Panday was recognised with the Best Male Debut award, marking another milestone for the romantic drama.
The film also made its mark in the music categories, with Irshad Kamil winning Best Lyrics for the title track, Faheem Abdullah taking home Best Male Playback Singer and Shreya Ghoshal securing Best Female Playback Singer for the song's reprise.
Among the other notable winners was Rasha Thadani, who bagged Best Female Debut for Azaad, while Huma Qureshi won Best Supporting Actress for Jolly LLB 3.
Chhaava also received recognition across the technical categories, with A.R. Rahman winning Best Background Score, Alok De taking home Sound Mixing and the film securing the award for Visual Effects.
Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire & Ash was named Best International Film, while Homebound won Best Adapted Story.
Here's the complete list of IIFA Awards 2026 winners
Popular categories
Best Picture: Dhurandhar — Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar
Best International Film: Avatar: Fire & Ash — 20th Century Studios (India distributors), Jon Landau and James Cameron
Best Director: Aditya Dhar — Dhurandhar
Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh — Dhurandhar
Best Actor (Female): Aneet Padda — Saiyaara
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Sanjay Dutt — Dhurandhar
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Huma Qureshi — Jolly LLB 3
Best Performance in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna — Dhurandhar
Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev — Dhurandhar
Best Original Story: Aditya Dhar — Dhurandhar
Best Adapted Story: Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan — Homebound
Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil — 'Saiyaara' (Saiyaara)
Best Male Playback Singer: Faheem Abdullah — 'Saiyaara' (Saiyaara)
Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal — 'Saiyaara Reprise - Female' (Saiyaara)
Debut categories
Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday — Saiyaara
Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani — Azaad
Technical categories
Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha — Dhurandhar
Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar — Dhurandhar
Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar — Dhurandhar
Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker — Dhurandhar
Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis — 'Aavan Jaavan' (War 2)
Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee — Dhurandhar
Best Sound Mixing: Alok De — Chhaava
Best Background Score: A.R. Rahman — Chhaava
Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine — Chhaava