IIFA 2027 Abu Dhabi: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor to perform; hosts announced

The stage is set for another star-studded celebration of Indian cinema in Abu Dhabi, as the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards prepares to return to the UAE capital in January 2027.

And this time, Bollywood fans have plenty to look forward to, with Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Nora Fatehi confirmed to perform at the upcoming edition.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Mumbai on October 22, where organisers unveiled the line-up of hosts and performers for the 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards, scheduled to take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on January 22 and 23.

Marking the event's fourth outing in Abu Dhabi, the two-day celebration will bring together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, with a mix of live performances, award presentations and entertainment.

The main IIFA Awards ceremony will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar alongside actors Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, the IIFA Digital Awards, which celebrate achievements across India's digital entertainment industry, will see actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Abhishek Banerjee take on hosting duties.

The evening will also feature musical performances by singers Himesh Reshammiya and Sunidhi Chauhan.

IIFA returns to Abu Dhabi for fourth edition

Having previously hosted the awards in 2022, 2023 and 2024, Abu Dhabi will once again welcome the Indian film fraternity as part of IIFA's continued partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral.

Speaking about the event's return, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "IIFA is one of the world's most influential celebrations of Indian cinema, and its return to Abu Dhabi reflects the strength of our longstanding relationship with India and reinforces Abu Dhabi's growing profile as a leading global destination for entertainment and culture."

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications and Events at Miral, added that Yas Island holds a special place in IIFA's global journey, with the event contributing to Abu Dhabi's growing appeal as a destination for culture and entertainment.

For IIFA founder and director Andre Timmins, returning to the UAE capital is particularly meaningful. "Abu Dhabi has become our home away from home, a destination that has welcomed Indian cinema, our stars and audiences with tremendous warmth and pride," he said.

How to get tickets for IIFA 2027 in Abu Dhabi

Tickets for the main IIFA Awards ceremony on January 23 are currently on sale, with prices starting from Dh100. Doors will open at 6pm, ahead of the show at 7:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased through Etihad Arena and Platinumlist.

Tickets for the IIFA Digital Awards, scheduled for January 22, go on sale on October 23.

The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027.