Salman Khan, Himesh Reshammiya in Abu Dhabi: Andre Timmins reveals IIFA 2027 plans

There are certain moments that stay with you, even 26 years later. For Andre Timmins, co-founder of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, one such memory involves two of Hindi cinema's biggest legends, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, meeting thousands of miles away from home.

The two actors were sharing a stage at an IIFA ceremony when Dharmendra made an observation that Timmins has never forgotten. "You know, Amit ji, we stay not even five minutes away from each other, but we had to travel 15,000 miles to meet," he recalls Dharmendra saying.

It was a remark that captured something Timmins had come to understand about the awards. Beyond the glammed-up appearances and shiny trophies, IIFA had become a place where an industry that rarely found time to come together could reconnect. "That's embedded in my head," he tells Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview. "And that's why we want to create platforms that bring stars and commerce together."

As IIFA prepares to return to Abu Dhabi for the fourth time on January 22 and 23, 2027, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Timmins reflects on a journey that began with a single awards ceremony in London and grew into one of Indian cinema's most recognisable international platforms.

The night that started it all

Interestingly, the man behind one of Bollywood's biggest celebrations doesn't describe himself as a particularly devoted film buff. "I'm not so much a movie buff. I watch movies, but I'm more into documentaries and those kinds of things," he admits.

His relationship with the film industry developed through work. When Wizcraft began its journey in 1988, Timmins and his team went on to spend nearly a decade working with Filmfare and Femina, building relationships with actors, filmmakers and the wider industry.

By 2000, they were considering an ambitious international venture. The question was whether to take cricket or cinema to audiences overseas. "We chose cinema because we felt we could bring the stars closer to the fans, closer to the second and third generations living abroad. We wanted to take Indian cinema globally and give it its stature on the world map."

London became the first destination, with the inaugural ceremony held at the Millennium Dome. But getting the industry behind an entirely new concept required someone who believed in its larger purpose.

Timmins remembers approaching Amitabh Bachchan for support. "He instantly said yes. He said, 'My wish was always to take Indian cinema global and this is something great you're doing. I'm going to support you.'"

Bachchan subsequently joined then-Miss World Yukta Mookhey for the press announcement, generating international media attention. "We were on all the channels, BBC, CNN, ITV. And we suddenly realised the power of celebrities and the power of Indian cinema."

The ceremony itself brought together an extraordinary lineup, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Dilip Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra, alongside international personalities such as Angelina Jolie and Jackie Chan. Kylie Minogue performed. "I still get goosebumps," Timmins says, remembering Lata Mangeshkar receiving an award from Shatrughan Sinha and Dilip Kumar honouring Sunil Dutt.

Yet, despite its success, there was no guarantee IIFA would return. "We made it happen. But to be frank, we never knew it would happen again."

From awards night to global phenomenon

The second edition took IIFA to Sun City, South Africa, where the team began developing a financially sustainable model through hospitality, airline and sponsorship partnerships.

Subsequent editions in Malaysia and Singapore helped establish what IIFA could offer beyond entertainment. "Singapore was a turning point for IIFA. That's when we understood we're not just doing an event. We're bringing in tourism, we're bringing a country into India, we're taking India abroad. Indian cinema's soft power was realised there."

Over time, the ceremony expanded into a weekend of celebrations, with stars visiting local attractions and audiences discovering international destinations through their television screens.

But there was another dimension developing away from the cameras. "What you see of IIFA on screen and what you see in the four days at the event is very different," Timmins explains. "People are cracking deals. Some producers are signing up a star, some singers are getting deals with actors to sing in their next movie."

That philosophy has also inspired IIFA Connects, a monthly Mumbai initiative bringing together professionals across filmmaking, music, fashion and streaming. "Today, stars are not only about movies. Stars are about merchandising, brands, products, endorsements and generating their own wealth. What IIFA gives them is that connectivity."

Why Abu Dhabi keeps calling

For UAE audiences, IIFA's relationship with the country stretches back two decades, to its 2006 edition in Dubai. Timmins remembers the excitement surrounding the event, the stars staying at Grand Hyatt Dubai and a young Sheikh Hamdan visiting Salman Khan backstage. "I remember Salman was there, Hrithik was performing. It was absolutely fabulous," he says.

Two decades later, Abu Dhabi has emerged as a particularly important destination for the awards, having previously hosted three editions. So what keeps bringing IIFA back? "The leadership is very welcoming,” Timmins responds. “They've always been in touch with us. They encourage us to do more business in Abu Dhabi. They want more Indian content coming in there."

He recalls approaching Miral about returning to Yas Island and receiving an enthusiastic response, with the team helping accommodate the event's dates. "The main thing is to have an active partner. Abu Dhabi is a very active partner. When you get that respect from somebody, you want to come there. Because for our stars, our Indian industry, it's respect first and then everything follows."

He believes IIFA has also contributed to Abu Dhabi's growing relationship with Indian entertainment and audiences. "I can rate Abu Dhabi as one of our favourites to come back to. They understand events and they understand what an impact IIFA can create."

Can an awards show still feel special in the social media age?

When IIFA began, seeing a Bollywood star outside a film was an occasion in itself. Today, audiences can follow their favourite actors through Instagram posts, interviews, vlogs and behind-the-scenes videos. But Timmins doesn't believe that familiarity has diminished the appeal of live events.

"The more exposure, the more the audience. That's my way of looking at it," he says. "While social media has taken over their lives and viewers can see them, you can't have an experience of them. Whether they're performing, attending, receiving an award, walking the green carpet or chilling in a restaurant, it's a very different avatar."

In fact, he argues that opportunities to see film stars performing and interacting with fans in person have become increasingly rare. "You cannot miss the element of live events. Social media always enhances the live element."

It’s also why he is particularly excited about IIFA's new partnership with YouTube, which will bring the 2027 celebrations to audiences through a live digital experience alongside traditional television coverage.

"For India, television will always be there. But on YouTube, I get another segment of people, which is the younger lot. You have family on television, and on YouTube you'll have all the youngsters," says Timmins.

What audiences can expect in 2027

The upcoming edition promises a mix of familiar Bollywood favourites and new experiences. Timmins also reveals that Himesh Reshammiya will make his IIFA performance debut at the Digital Awards, describing the singer as the event's headliner. "We call him the hit machine," he says enthusiastically. "His act is going to be massive and he's very excited."

The celebrations are also expected to feature Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, with Varun Dhawan making his hosting debut alongside other Bollywood personalities.

A major collaboration with an upcoming film is also underway, although Timmins remains tight-lipped about its name. "It's a blockbuster that we're going to do a massive tie-up with," he says, laughing as he adds, "I'll keep you guessing."

As for Shah Rukh Khan, whose association with IIFA stretches back to its earliest years, discussions about his possible attendance are still underway. "We've requested to see whether we can get his date. We're still awaiting confirmation," Timmins says. "He's always been an IIFA supporter. So, like you, I'll also wait."

And despite 26 years of organising some of Indian cinema's biggest international gatherings, there is one thing that still gives Timmins sleepless nights. "Until the stars get onto the aircraft," he laughs. "I've seen times when they come onto the aircraft, get out and go back, and then come again. So until the star is on the aircraft and has landed, I have sleepless nights."

The other challenge? Getting an Indian awards show to begin on time. "Because if you start on time, you finish on time and then you can enjoy the night." Twenty-six years after that first night in London, perhaps some things about bringing Bollywood together will never change.