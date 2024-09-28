IIFA 2024 LIVE: Bollywood is all set ready to party in Abu Dhabi

The actors met at an event in Mumbai
Bollywood is bringing its glitz and glamour to the UAE thanks to this year’s edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which will take place in Abu Dhabi tonight.
The extravaganza that draws movie stars from across India is being held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
This time, the mega event is a three-day gala that began with IIFA Utsavam, a celebration of south Indian film industries, on September 27. Read all about what happened on day one of IIFA here.
Day three, on September 29, will be the invitation-only party IIFA Rocks, where artistes such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform.
But coming back to tonight.
Tonight, Bollywood takes cente stage, and it’s extra special because of its hosts, namely, the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the Tauba Tauba sensation Vicky Kaushal, and the movie director Karan Johar. Many interesting things are planned, including spectacular performances by the likes of Umrao Jaan actress Rekha.
The Khaleej Times team is on the ground to report on things live, as they happen tonight, so sit back, relax, and keep your refresh button pressed; this is going to be an action-packed night.
But before we head to the main event, here’s a look at some cool behind-the-scenes moments from IIFA 2024.
The stars are going all out for IIFA 2024. Don't believe us? Just check out this cool practice reel - that's an A for effort guys.
Shahid Kapoor is also going to be on stage, and apparently he can't wait. Here's what he had to say about his performance.
