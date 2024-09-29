IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee bag top awards; 'Animal' wins big

IIFA 2024

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 10:44 AM

The much-anticipated IIFA Awards 2024 took place at the stunning Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, bringing together the crème de la crème of the Indian film industry. The event was a dazzling spectacle, celebrating the best in Indian cinema and featuring breathtaking performances and heartfelt moments on stage.

This year, it's no surprise that global star Shah Rukh Khan stole the show, as he made a grand return to the IIFA stage. Every actor who graced the IIFA green carpet eagerly expressed their excitement to witness SRK back in action. His performance with Vicky Kaushal on hit tracks like 'Tauba Tauba' and 'Chaleya' had the audience on their feet, adding a dose of charm and energy to the night.

The green carpet was a showcase of glamour, with Bollywood beauties Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukerji, Rekha, and Hema Malini turning heads with their elegant and dazzling ensembles. The fashion choices were nothing short of stunning, with each star making a statement that reflected their unique style.

The night was not just about performances but also about celebrating the best cinematic achievements of the year. 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' took home significant honours at the IIFA Utsavam, while 'Animal' was crowned the Best Film at the IIFA Awards 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for his powerful performance in 'Jawan', while Rani Mukerji claimed the Best Actress award for her moving portrayal in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'.

Here’s the Complete List of IIFA 2024 Winners in the Popular Category:

- Best Picture

Animal – Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga

- Direction

Vidhu Vinod Chopra – 12th Fail

- Performance In A Leading Role (Female)

Rani Mukerji – Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

- Performance In A Leading Role (Male)

Shah Rukh Khan – Jawan

- Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)

Shabana Azmi – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

- Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor – Animal

- Performance In A Negative Role